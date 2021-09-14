.

The ban on dumping of wastes on the median of roads and streets in Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs remains in force and will be strictly enforced as well as adhering to the approved dumping hours of 6 pm – 12midnight at government-approved receptacles only.

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah re-echoed this while playing host to Environmental Health Students on industrial training with the Agency that paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The Director of Environmental Health and Head of Operations of RIWAMA, Mrs. Helen Ohaka led the students on the courtesy visit.

Bro. Obuah said the only way to stay out of trouble is for residents and those doing business is Port Harcourt and its environs to obey the ban on dumping of wastes on the median of the roads and streets and adhere strictly to the dumping hours of 6pm to 12midnight daily.

He emphasized that the wastes should also be discharged at the government approved receptacles only.

The RIWAMA boss enjoined the students to use the knowledge and experience gained during the period of their internship to boost their environmental health consciousness and let the general public benefit from these experiences by serving as crusaders of the Agency in preaching the gospel of clean and healthy living and healthy environment.

To show the seriousness attached to the ban on dumping of wastes on the median of roads, Bro Obuah re-emphasized that the task force set up for the enforcement of the ban would be working round the clock to ensure compliance and that defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted without delay.

According to the RIWAMA Sole Administrator, as environmental health students, “you owe it to the State and the society as a whole to join the Agency in spreading the message of clean environment and healthy living at all times whether at home, in the offices or at business places in addition to sensitizing the public on all Covid-19 protocols”.