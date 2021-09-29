By Sam Eyoboka

THE Foursquare Gospel Church has announced that the funeral ceremony of its former General Overseer, Rev. Wilson Badejo will begin Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 in October, 2021.

The church made the announcement at its national headquarters at Alagomeji, Yaba Lagos.

The burial of Rev. Badejo who died on August 7, 2021, at the age of 74, is a three days activities for his laying to rest.

While addressing journalists, the current General Overseer of the church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji flanked with members of burial planning committee, Rev. Adedimeji Adegbesan, said the series of events will be tagged: “Wilson Badejo Coronation: Chosen, Called, Crowned”.

Rev. Aboyeji told the journalists that the activities will be broadcast live on various media and digital platforms, adding that the late Badejo was a hero of faith with outstanding accomplishments in the service of God and humanity.

According to him, Badejo dynamically repositioned the Foursquare Gospel Church nationally and internationally a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder.

In his words: “Dr. Badejo’s leadership influence in the body of Christ transcends beyond Nigeria. A pragmatic and visionary leader.

“Our departed and dearly beloved father in the Lord was instrumental to many positive developments in the Foursquare Organisation: he was one of the pillars God used to lay a solid foundation for the development of the National Headquarters Church, Yaba (World Mission Centre) as well as the visioner of Mcpherson University located and operating at Seriki Sotayo, near our Ajebo Camp, Ogun State.”

Highlights of the funeral programme organised by the church in conjunction with the Badejo family to bid the late cleric farewell are: “Wednesday October 6, 2021, Evening of Tributes at Foursquare Gospel Church, National Headquarters, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“Thursday October 7, 2021, Wake Keep at the church national headquarters and funeral service on Friday October 8, 2021 atvJelili Omotola Multipurpose Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos”.

Badejo served the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria in several ministerial capacities, crowning his stewardship at the apex as the General Overseer of the Church from 1999 to 2009.

Vanguard News Nigeria