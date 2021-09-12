Ahead of school resumption for the new academic session across the country tomorrow, the President of Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has said he continue to support the education of children in Ogun Central Senatorial district of Ogun State.

Aderinokun, who is the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, during the week, delighted students series of back-to-school packages ahead of academic resumption for the 2021/22 academic session.

Aderinokun, through his foundation, has been providing financial support and educational materials such as school bags, sandals uniforms and payment of school fees for children in his district irrespective of their age, class, religion and financial standing.

During the extended holiday, the foundation organised a free summer coaching lessons across the six local government areas in Ogun Central for students of SSS 1 to SSS 3.

Aderinokun, a property developer with keen interest in farming, explained that the initiative was part of his plans to get every child in Ogun Central ready for the 2021/22 session and ensure they have a fair playing ground for their academics.

He said: “We all need to do our best to make sure our young leaders of tomorrow get the best despite the societal challenges we’re facing. Our Foundation aims to fuel children’s aspirations with this initiative because we will be assisting some parents in paying their ward’s school fees as well”, Aderinokun remarked.

The #Back2School programme will be aired on Splash FM every Wednesdays from 3-5pm and on Sweet FM on Thursdays between 9-11pm.