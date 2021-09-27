The expansion of music industry in Africa and beyond has triggered a new wave of support for music artistes across the continent.



With record label owners now showing huge interest in the art of nurturing music acts and providing platforms that could help them fulfill their dreams.

One of such labels making moves to bridge the gap with plans to put music acts on the world map is Big Achievable Dreams (B.A.D), as it comes into the industry with a breath of fresh air and throwing its weight behind the career of struggling artistes yearning for a platform to showcase their talent.

As part of its plans to lead the way, the South Africa-based company in a statement said it will support artistes with music production, marketing of their contents and branding and strategic planning, one that has the capacity to put their names on and songs on the lips of many music lovers within and outside the African shores.

“We have observed how artistes are struggling to show the world what they can offer and this is why we are offering to give them quality sound production, marketing, management and packaging for artistes of all genres. This cuts across Reggae, Pop, Hiphop, classic music and the likes.”

The record label is concerned with bringing the best out of their artistes, through engaging their sense of creativity, proper guidance, strategic planning and quality management.

On a quest to rebranding and refurbishing the entertainment industry, the record label believes in making positive changes to their local and international audience through the provision of top notch entertainment from all subsidiaries; music,film,events and lifestyle.

“We have a line-up of projects that would be coming up from December; our target is to provide opportunities for people, both young and old to explore their creative side and to develop them socially, mentally, financially as well as other aspects that would yield positive productivity.”