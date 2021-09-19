South Africa-based record label, B.A.D Music Records has said the label has come to stay even as it insisted that no label would come close when it comes quality music delivery and promotion of artsites.

This was the submission of its chairman and founder, Greg Ikechukwu, who said that while the many record labels are struggling to use their platform and resources to boost the chances of i acts on the music scene, his label is ready to show others how success could be achieved.

According to him, since he to float the label some years back, he has continued to get positive responses as this assured him that B.A.D Music Records has come to stay.

“I am excited about the success being recorded on the music scene but for me, I want B.A.D music Records to show the rest of Africa that we have what it takes to lead from the front.”