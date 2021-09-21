The board of West African Youth Council, the youth arm of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Chiedozia ThankGod Emeghara as its ambassador.

The induction highlights Emeghara’s contributions to the socio-economic growth of the West African sub-region.

Emeghara, who is the President/CEO Coban-Chiban International Resources Limited and also the MD/CEO of Both Global Nigeria Entreprises, has through his business ventures impacted the lives of youths in Africa.

The appointment letter from the office of the

President, ECOWAS Youth Council, Emmanuel William, noted that the appointment was not unconnected with his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity. He also praised Emeghara’s work as an advocate and promoter of entrepreneurship for African youths.

Responding, Emeghara, a student of Bila Tserkva National Agrarian University Kiev, Oblast, Ukraine, stated that the appointment will spur him to do more in terms of African development.

“I won’t take my new position for granted because this has made me realize how impactful my work has been. I will put more effort in ensuring there is peace, unity and collaboration between the West African states,” he said.

Adding that: “Youths are important in the development of Africa. With education, employment opportunities and quality leadership, the youths can transform Africa.”