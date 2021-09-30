.

— Receives cultural award

Dayo Johnson Akure

Osun State former governor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has clarified that it was the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo not him who composed the Yoruba nation’s anthem.

Aregbesola who made the clarification at the presentation of the award to him by a group Yoruba Heritage Group at a programme ta tagged “Ipate Asa” said he was not the original composer of the anthem.

The event was organised in partnership with the Ondo State Ministry of Culture And Tourism.

“I am not the original composer of the Yoruba nation’s anthem as it is believed in some quarters. The song was originally composed by Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The former governor said that he only insisted that the song must be sung while he was the governor.

According to him, “the Yoruba anthem, which is being adopted in Ondo State at a public event was full of lyrics meant to move the Yoruba race forward.

” I was not the real composer of the Yoruba anthem. It was Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo who sat down and wrote the song in 1978 when he created UPN. He then called on Late Hubert Ogunde to help add melody and tunes to the song.

” For those that have been following us, they would know that before it was launched for public events, it was the song that was used before I was sworn in as a governor of Osun state.

“My kind of swearing-in ceremony was done in a haste. The court ordered my victory on Friday, and the court ordered that I must be sworn in before noon the following day, Saturday, November 27th.

” So my own kind of swearing-in ceremony was not with leisure but a hasty one and I still insisted that the Yoruba anthem must be recited before I was sworn in.

” It means we know the importance and the essence of the anthem. Those who have intelligence would understand that the anthem was a pointer to our direction as a Yoruba race.

“I thank God that we followed the right way when I was a governor. All I am saying is that it takes a focused leader with a deep understanding of his race to accept and adopt such anthem at a time like this.”

Speaking on culture, he described it as the hallmark of human existence, saying knowledge, virtues and productivity clearly define culture.

Aregbesola who stressed the need for the development of Yoruba culture said the Yoruba race is blessed with valuable culture and tradition.

The Minister who noted the high premium placed on Yoruba culture outside the shore of the country said if the various cultural heritage and tourist centres in Yoruba land are well developed, they will be of tremendous economic benefits to the country.

To this end, Aregbesola made case for cultural reenactment, just as he urged the people to change their orientation and belief about cultural values and beliefs.

The former Osun State Governor called on Nigerians to add knowledge with God’s blessings in order to develop the cultural values embedded in the country.

He hailed the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for his belief in Yoruba culture which culminated in the adoption of the Yoruba anthem as the state’s anthem.

Describing Akeredolu as a liberal person, Aregbesola said Ondo Governor has shown him love and enthusiasm, adding that the Governor is not antagonistic in any way.

He said “Governor Akeredolu is a liberal and understanding politician who believes in the Yoruba nation. This is evident in the adoption of the Yoruba anthem as the official anthem of the state. The Governor is a good am an ambassador of the Yoruba race.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale said the belief of Aregbesola in cultural renascence and his efforts at promoting the culture of the Yoruba race made him eminently qualified for the award.

Akeredolu who is the chairman, South West Governors Forum, said the award presented to Aregbesola was premised on the elevation of the Yoruba anthem by the Aregbesola’s administration in Osun State, promotion of the Omoluabi ethos and equal recognition of the three major religions in the state during his administration as Governor of Osun State.

He charged the Minister not to relent in his efforts at promoting the Yoruba cultural values, just as he assured that Ondo State will ensure that the Yoruba culture is not in the background.

The leader of the Yoruba Heritage international, Segun Adesemoye lauded the minister’s efforts at promoting the culture of the Yoruba race, especially when he served as the Governor of Osun State.

