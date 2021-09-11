By Prisca Sam-Duru

For weeks now, the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos, has been aglow with two exciting plays; ‘Awo’ and ‘Aremu’, thereby injecting life into the Nigerian theatre space. Both plays by the Duke of Shomolu Productions, narrate the life of two great Nigerian statesmen; late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

‘Awo’ and ‘Aremu’, staged back-to-back which hit the stage on August 22, have been on, every Sunday and will end September 12, 2021 at the Glover Memorial Hall Marina Lagos.

‘Awo’, a musical drama, captures the life and times of a great nationalist and one of the enigmatic sons of Africa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, designed to shape our national viewpoint, inspire leadership as well as serve as a guide to hopefuls in nation building.

The musical, a markedly portrayal of one of the most influential figures in post modern Nigeria is produced by Joseph Edgar and, written and directed by the Chairman Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Art Practitioners- NANTAP, Makinde Adeniran, fta.Featuring the young man with a soul-inspiring voice, Shalom Mathew as Awo; Mojisola Kadiri as HID, Moshood Fattah (Akintola), Toyin Oshinaike (Shonibare), Yinka Davis as Iya Agba, Seyi Fasuyi as Rosiji, Ikponwensa Gold (MC/Priest/Remi Fani-Kayode); ‘Awo’ parades a very young cast all of which did not see Awolowo in real life. The play begins with a dark stage, tiny white lights shine one after another through a mascot that’s soon to be revealed at the centre of the stage as the image of Obafemi Awolowo.

At the full lighting of the mascot, a community of dancers swoops around the image, almost in obeisance as they celebrate the legend. They punctuate every beat of the heavy drums and sounds with reverberating dance choreography.

Colourful traditional outfits are in display all around, looking more like a carnival! As the fanfare begins to settle, the mascot gradually turns around to reveal HID Awolowo at the other end. She reveals in her song; the essence of a good wife and mother while the husband stays at the warfront. Next is a dance performance by energetic dancers in colourful costumes portraying diverse cultures. It is praise-singing time for the Nationalist! As the dancers exit the stage, image of the Western House of Assembly 1955 takes over the large screen, ushering in time for politics.

The image is accompanied by a voice over of proceedings in the parliament agitating for and against the continued British rule as well as Nigeria’s independence. The voice of AWO is heard clearly and distinct in the rancour saying “the British rule in Nigeria, like any foreign rule, is unnatural, unjust, and inherently incompetent. It should therefore, be terminated not later than 1956”.

Still in the background, the voices of the majority are heard agreeing to AWO’s assertion. Soon it is October 1st, 1960 signified by lowering of the British flag while the green-white-green, is taken up. The rendition of the old but beautiful national anthem and eruption of jubilations at every quarter come next.

The nostalgic effect of the old national anthem drives one to tears knowing what Nigeria has sadly become. Highlife music “bottom belle” rents the air and the prominent characters mentioned in history of Nigeria’s independence; Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo, Okotieboh etc, are led into scene to celebrate with their wives in beautiful dance steps. Okotieboh is a spectacle with his long flowing costume that keeps him proudly walking around exchanging pleasantries like a peacock.

The scene progresses to the oil boom, something one cannot help but describe as a necessary evil.There’s the announcement for those who would like to watch the independence play, Wole Soyinka’s ‘Dance of the Forest’ and other events in the evening.

‘Awo’ also chronicles the effect of the political rivalry between Ladoke Akintola and Awolowo on the Chief Awo’s family and the country. And Looking at Chief Awolowo’s choice or, campaign for an all inclusive government as against some members of his party led by Akintola who prefer the West’s alliance with the North, leaving out the East, as captured in the musical, one is compelled to conclude that Pa Awo saw today.

His stance all through for a united Nigeria is unwavering which does not go down well with Akintola’s position, leading to the infamous violent protest, ‘Wetie’ and subsequently, the first military coup in Nigeria. He is arrested and imprisoned by the military which has just taken over. Even the loss of his son Segun does not make him or his beautiful Hannah to compromise for his freedom. He is released eventually by General Gowon’s Military government after another coup.

All the lights are up and bright as AWO is led out of prison, in praise of HID who, as AWO says in his lyrics, has triumphed where many women failed. HID in all resplendent, duets Awo as both are coiled in each other’s warm embrace… then the loyalists, like the retinue of a wealthy king, appear on stage, all celebrating their victory. The over 100 cast members were at their best. Voices of Matthew, who played ‘Awo’ and Kadiri (HID), were incredibly amazing.

Also, sensational Jazz maestro, Yinka Davis shook the entire building with the weapon through which she gets into people’s heart- her voice. The cast were all in character, but very outstanding were Awo and HID- beautiful voices and quality acting. Pa Awo and HID’s love story capturing the duo’s deep love and respect for each other will make a block-buster love movie.