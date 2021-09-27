ECOWAS YOUTH COUNCIL Ambassador and Spokesman for MLJ Marine Oil & Gas Limited, Prayer Pemu, has expressed appreciation to a group of young professionals in Port Harcourt, who found MLJ Marine worthy for an award.

Pemu stated this, while receiving the award in Port Harcourt, on behalf of the company, who was awarded the best Oil and Gas brand in Nigeria.

The choice of MLJ Marine for the award was to appreciate the company for always carrying the host community along, and for making impact in our society.

We are aware that, the company has targeted the members of the community in all their locations of operation and we have benefitted greatly from the company’s magnanimity. We see what they also do in the Media, one of the Organizers said.

Reacting, Amb Pemu said, the sacrifices put in by the brand to uplift it’s host community has not gone unnoticed.

Awards like this, is a testament to how far we have come as a brand, and it reminds us to do more in reaching people.

We are appreciative of the love we have received, and we do not take it for granted, he said.