From left: Domain POIROT-LELLIG, CEO, Kwik Delivery; Austin J.J Okocha and Fehinty as Kwik brand ambassadors

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian technology-driven delivery service firm, Kwik Delivery has unveiled two Nigerian celebrities as its brand ambassadors. Nigeria’s legendary footballer and former Super Eagles captain, Austin J.J Okocha and a female celebrity power-biker and entrepreneur, Fehinty was unveiled to the public, Tuesday August 31, 2021 in Lagos by the firm to upscale the company’s image drive.

In a fun filled event that saw the duo displayed a swift ride into the unveiling arena, J. J Okocha, popularly known as “Master dribbler” and Fehinty, also known as a female “Super Biker” exhibited strength and pride of bikers to showcase the company’s ‘ready to serve’ mission in business of delivery services.

Okocha who was pleased to identify with the brand said that the company’s ideas align with his desire to supports start-ups in business in Nigeria adding that the establishment of Kwik Delivery services in Nigeria serves as a major employment and empowerment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“Since its inception in Nigeria in 2019, Kwik Delivery has become synonymous with swiftness, efficiency, passion, innovation and drive. Kwik is all about enabling Nigerians succeed in business. The firm possesses all qualities and virtues in which my fans and I recognises and that is why I decides to partner with them,” Okocha said.

For Fehinty, a female power-biker who has toured regions in Africa on bike, said that partnering with a firm like Kwik Delivery rekindles her passion for bike riding as a female entrepreneur. She also noted that having ridden on bike from Lagos to Abuja in one day, and also covered 1000 kilometer challenge on bike, it is a challenge for female folks to break barriers with a duty call like Kwik’s delivery job.

“As a biker, I constantly challenge myself to be creative and break new grounds. I am proud to be associated with Kwik Delivery that has consistently shown commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery through many of its packages for Nigerian businesses. I am also identifying with this delivery brand to challenge and motivate Nigerian females to pursue their passion in any career of their interest regardless of its nature, as long as they devout their minds to it,” Fehinty said.

She also mentioned that taking a job like service delivery on bike should not be seen as a challenge for Nigerian women and that some jobs are not made for men alone. “I do it to tell other women that no gender circumstance should stand in the way of doing it like men; after all, women drive all kinds of vehicles and why not biking,” remarks Fehinty.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kwik Delivery Service, Romain POIROT-LELLIG, while ushering in the newly endorsed brand ambassadors said it was an honour well deserved to have the two iconic celebrities identifying with the firm. “We are extremely proud to unveil these two brand ambassadors and we know that they will carry high, Kwik Delivery’s values of passion and breaking new grounds,” says POIROT-LELLIG.

Speaking to Vanguard at the event, POIROT-LELLIG disclosed that the spirit behind establishing the technology-driven courier services in Nigeria with its branches in Lagos, Abuja and Paris, France, is to upscale the development of e-commerce in the country. He also noted that Kwik Delivery established in June, 2019, with mandate to enable businesses and merchants to sell online, deliver to customers and get paid in a simple, fast and reliable manner through Smartphone app on our social media handles and site, www.Kwik.delivery/ has count close to thousand delivery partners and over 70,000 customers.

“You know if you want to develop e-commerce in the service delivery, you have to ensure smooth customer relationship especially at the point of delivery, and also ensure that value systems are well integrated. These are the systems we are bringing on board to make a difference in the Nigeria business space,” POIROT-LELLIG noted.

Speaking about the challenges of ease of doing business in Nigeria and standing out among competitors, he said that at first, he was scared of an ill-informed notion about Nigeria business space.

“The first challenge we had was making people outside Nigeria to believe that business is good here, because the stories we heard about the country was not an encouraging at first. We worked on changing the narrative and at the same time improved on the e-commerce and staff development for effective smooth operations.

“We have not recorded any loss, damage or theft of goods by staff, and this is because we carefully chose our staff through integrity test exercise and recommendations. For us at Kwik Delivery, our staff welfares are our priority because of the nature of the job. We give them sense of belongings and also empower them for the future by ways of training, ensuring safety at work and abiding the rule of traffic laws, giving them loans to support any entrepreneurial spirit and ensure that they succeed in whatever they chose to do. We also partner with government in the area of prompt payment of taxes, updating vehicle documentations and other government policies for effective operation, he said.