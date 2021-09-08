Guinness has made it easier for our women – Imo Monarch’s wife

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Guinness Nigeria, has empowered community women in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, to start the businesses of their choice.

The Guinness Nigeria, Marketing Manager, Uche Nwalie, said this during this year’s August meetings of the 12 autonomous communities in the Ugiri clan in Isiala Mbano Local government Area of Imo state.

Giving the reasons for the community women empowerment, Nwalie, said: “Following the announcement of Black Shines Brightest, a new Guinness campaign in celebration of African creativity and enterprise, the brand ignites August Meeting, a bold and exciting annual coalition of Igbo women home and abroad connecting in their home town to discuss and deliberate on issues they have in common.

“Through this platform, the brand initiated a female empowerment programme and delivered care packages in communities in Owerri and Aba to equip these women to change their lives

The global campaign, ‘Black Shines Brightest (BSB)’, celebrates a generation of individuals across Africa who draws creative expression from their environment and boldly take on opportunities in front of them because they deserve to be recognized. The campaign also highlights the significance of platforms such as the August meeting.”

“As part of the extraordinary celebration, Guinness painted August Meeting in Owerri with a series of bold activations including; The empowerment of community women with mobile bars stocked with Guinness products, vital health check-ups and a mental health workshop.”

Speaking, the wife of the traditional ruler of Umunekenna Autonomous Community in Ugiri, Isiala Mbano Local Government, Ugoeze Beta Onyenamaru, said: “This is the first August meeting in Ugiri Clan, of 12 autonomous communities. One of the benefits is that some women will be empowered to start a new business and some will get support packages for their already established businesses. Over 15 of them will be empowered today.

“We thank Guinness, it is because of their support we were able to bring our women together for this first time they assisted us to make the arrangements easier. Also, Guinness will support our women to start new businesses as well as strengthen their already established businesses. Those who have skills will be empowered to buy equipment and start work.”

Photo: L-R The Organizer, August Meeting 2021; Rev. Mrs Uchenna Okoroike; Brand Manager Guinness Nigeria, Cynthia Ufele, Convener /Organizer, August Meeting; Mrs Chinyere Amaukwu and Brand Ambassador, Guinness Nigeria, Prince Nelson Enwerem at the August Meeting Event held at Ugiriclan Owerri last week.

