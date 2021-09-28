.



Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed determination to punish culprits involved in attacks on law enforcement agents in the state, vowing they will be brought to justice.

In another development, Sanwo-Olu, assured of his administration’s commitment to further create enough space for youths to thrive in business and governance as part of measures to empower them in the nation-building project of Nigeria.

The governor, who noted with deep concern over the spate of attacks on security agents, described such “senseless” attacks as attempts to trample on law and order by those who are desperate to turn the society upside down, “this will not be allowed to happen.”

In the latest of such attacks, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Kazeem Abonde, was killed on September 23, 2021, in Ajao Estate by yet unknown hoodlums.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all those who participated in this savagery are brought to justice.

“This is to encourage our law enforcement agents that we will always stand by them as they carry out their duties and, at the same time, send a strong signal to criminals that any attack on our officers will not go unpunished.

“Such display of savagery as the one in which CSP Abonde died will not be allowed in our state, no matter the circumstances.

“The law is there for us all, should there be a need to redress any perceived wrongdoing. Citizens who take the law into their own hands are promoters of jungle justice, which will not be allowed to take root in our dear Lagos.

“I commiserate with the family of the fallen officer and the Police Command on the loss of this fine officer whose diligence and bravery have been applauded by his colleagues and relations. May The Almighty bless his soul.”

The governor, speaking, yesterday, at a one-day Lagos Inter-Youth Collaboration, with the theme: ‘Youths and Morals in an evolving Society: Challenges and Recommendations’, organised by the Office of the First Lady, which had his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat in attendance, urged youths to utilise their time well so it can add value to them in the future and the development of the nation.

“There is space for our youths in government, especially seeing that our executive is a blend of the young, young at heart, women and youths.

“Government cannot employ everybody but we will create the environment where people can become entrepreneurs and solutions to challenges and contribute their quotas into nation-building.

“The sole duty of government is not just salary payment, but to ensure policies and programmes which allows the private sector to employ more people.

“We are also reviewing courses offered in our higher institutions to reflect current realities and future needs. I urge our youths to take the path that will benefit them fully and be committed to it.”

The wife of the governor, Ibijoke, in her address, urged youths to take advantage of the various opportunities in the state to fulfil their potentials and promote moral values to ensure a better tomorrow.

She also urged youths to be patient, persevere, disciplined and do the needful to make Nigeria great.

According to Mrs: Sanwo-Olu: “My dear youths of Lagos State, this programme has been specially packaged for you to see how you can take advantage of the various opportunities available in the state to ensure a better today and a brighter rewarding future for you.

“I urge you to take advantage of this programme to gain all the knowledge you can and see how to apply the lessons going forward. This is also a good avenue for you to network and amplify the right connections that will be beneficial to your aspirations and dreams.”

