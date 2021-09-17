At 65, my dream is to give more scholarships — Adegoke

The celebrant with her husband.

A beneficiary getting a cheque.

By Elizabeth Osayande

It was a twin celebration for the families of Adegoke and Akinfeleye who celebrated their wife and daughter, Mrs Florence Adegoke nee Akinfeleye 65th birthday, and the launch of family support food basket.

The celebration which coincided with the 15th anniversary of Adegoke-Akinfeleye foundation and held at God of Glory Christian Church, Ketu, Lagos over the weekend, saw the distribution of 170 food bags to 170 households, including the presentation of N50,000 cheque to five families to cushion the effect of buying books for their wards as schools resume.

Expressing delight over her life at 65, the celebrant, Mrs Florence Adegoke who is the younger sister of acclaimed Professor of Mass Communication, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye could not hold back her joy as she shared her experience of being alive to have children after nine years of marriage, and 13 miscarriages.

Her story

Looking at 65 years, what are you grateful for?

“I have a lot to glorify God for because the road is rough but we are still alive. I thank my God, and my brother who we refer to as the head of the family, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye because when I got married, I had delay for nine years looking for the fruit of womb.

At my thirteenth pregnancy, he took a visa for me to America where I have my children. He has been a lot to my family. He is a good brother and a father.

Nine years of being childless?

If you have challenge, and you were praying one hour daily, the challenge will make you increase your prayers. So I got closer to God more during my period of waiting to bear. So my advice to people looking for fruit of the womb is to believe God and know that it may be the will of God.

If I had started giving birth right after my marriage, I won’t have had the opportunity to go to the US to bear all my children.

Why Adegoke-Akinfeleye foundation?

The foundation is established in memory of my father and father-in-law. And through the support of my husband, my family in Nigeria and abroad and well-wishers, the foundation which is 15 years old is surviving.

Dream of the NGO?

“Our dream is that this NGO should not died. While my expectation after this 65th celebration is that God should bless us so that we can give people scholarships.

Setting up AAF was due to my inability to give my wife a worthy gift at her 40th birthday — Mr. Adegoke

For the husband of Mrs Florence Adegoke, Mr. Valentine Adegoke, his inability to give his wife a worthy gift at her 40th birthday made him decide sponsoring her pet project, Adegoke-Akinfeleye foundation.

Mr Adegoke, a retired Director, Centre for Management Development who double as the Executive Secretary of the foundation has this to say: We are having two events combined. My wife is celebrating her 65th birthday and we are contributing to the society.

We have a foundation, Adegoke-Akinfeleye Foundation. and one of our core values is welfare, that is taking care of people. Today, we provided 170 packs of foodstuffs for 170 families. And gave out N10, 000 cheque each to five families to buy books for their children.

Starting the NGO?

The Consultant explained that:” This NGO started like a play when she wanted to mark her 40th birthday, I was not privilege of buying a car or getting something tangible to present to a loving and caring wife.

So it came to me while I was sleeping on what to do for my wife that will last even beyond us. I got the vision, and I told her to mark your birthday, let’s established a pet project which I will sponsor you that will focus on supporting humanity. And the success has been enormous due to goodwill and trust of loved ones.

Nine years before conception, how did you wait as an African man?

One thing is missing in today’s marriage. And that is vision. A lot of people go into marriage without a vision. Based on my background, I had a vision that whoever I am going to marry, the questions of slapping, divorce no matter the challenges will never take place. That vision guarded us through despite us looking unto God for good standard nine years.

“The vision that our marriage must not fail and the fact that I want to use it as a role model, that also help us. By the grace of God we have four children.” He said.

The N10,000 award will go a long way to cushion my daughter’s school needs — Parent

For Mrs Abidemi Ogedengbe, her daughter’s selection and presentation of N10,000 cheque award is a big relief for her family.

“I feel excited and happy to see my daughter being called and presented with the award. It will go a long way to assist us in buying some of her school needs.

“And on behalf of Mama Adegoke and her family, may God bless them,” Mrs Ogedengbe said.

