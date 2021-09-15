The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging the State Government to sack the Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Abdulrazak Salihi.



This followed the adoption of a motion by the House Leader, Mr Labaran Madari at the committee of the whole on Tuesday in Kano.



Speaking on the motion, Madari said that Salihi was unfit to retain his seat as the chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service.



The chairman had earlier appeared before the lawmakers after he was summoned at Monday’s sitting to explain the activities of the service.



The Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Chidari, said that the lawmakers wanted the chairman sacked because he lacked competence for the job.



Chidari said Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has dropped sharply in the state in spite of its large economy.



“Kano is well known for high performance in IGR, next to Lagos state. It is worrisome that Kano is now number nine in revenue generation and 17 in performance. This is not acceptable,” he said.



The House thereafter, set up an ad hoc committee under the chairmanship of Alhaji Magaji Zarewa (Rogo-APC) to investigate the activities of the service and report in 30 days.

The House also adopted a resolution urging the state government to rehabilitate the Rogo-Gwangwan Road in Rogo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state due to its deplorable condition.



This followed the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public interest, by Alhaji Magaji Zarewa (APC-Rogo) at plenary.



Speaking on the motion, Zarewa said that the bad condition of the road had resulted in untold hardship on residents of the area.



“The bad condition of the road has created untold hardship on the people in the communities who are mostly farmers,” he said.