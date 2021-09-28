By Eric Teniola

Continuing with Chief Allison Ayida’s quote from last week, this concludes the discourse on super permanent secretaries and other civil servants who served under General Gowon between 1966 and 1975.

FROM the family viewpoint, the third contender for the one mistake is that I did not leave the Civil Service in 1973 for the greener pasture in the private sector. My presidential address, ‘The Nigerian Revolution’ to the Nigerian Economic Society in 1973 was meant to be my valedictory speech to the Public Service as well.

However, the feeling of nostalgia is ever-present. “The pertinent question is whether Nigeria should continue to lose the services of her trained and experienced manpower through early retirement? I can only recall what a colleague, Mr. S.B. Awoniyi, told the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, General O. Obasanjo, after the mass retirement of 1975:

‘You have asked us to remain in the Service and continue to serve the Government and country loyally and faithfully because we are the good ones. But the bad ones whom you have asked to go, will go into the private sector and become the millionaires of tomorrow and in their own time, take over the government if they so wish.’

“This may be one of the considerations why the Obasanjo administration tried so hard to disqualify retired public officers during the 1979 elections. Mr. Awoniyi was vindicated. Some of our retired colleagues came back as governors and ministers, king-makers and the power-behind-thethrone and successful business tycoons of the Second Republic.

“In the search for a solution to the nation’s current socioeconomic problems, the impression is often given that Nigeria is a poor country with too large a population and limitless investment needs. This may well be true but such an approach does not focus sufficient attention on the potential wealth of the nation.

A Third World country which produces nearly 1.5 million barrels of crude oil a day and exports over one million barrels per day, should not be at the bottom of the league of poor and needy nations. “Nigeria does not deserve to be, nor is she so short of foreign currency as to be, in her present predicament of debtor nation without an independent national economic policy.

What we have experienced and are experiencing and may continue to experience is not a cash flow or liquidity problem but a management crisis. “The solution lies in better management of our resources in a context of clearly defined priorities and an acceptable system of values and public probity at all levels, in the conduct of public affairs.

The Nigerian economy was effectively managed in the civil war years, 1967 to 1970, to sustain the Federal Government war effort as well as satisfy the basic needs of the people. This was accomplished without depending on revenue from petroleum resources or external loans.

If we could survive a three-year civil war without external borrowing or oil money, it is difficult to justify the current increasing external debt burden. Although some of the methods employed during the civil war may not be appropriate in peace time governance, it appears that the right lessons have not been learnt from civil war experience.

In the final analysis, if Nigeria is to survive as a viable entity, the moral dimension cannot remain as the missing link in our public and private lives. “The quest for social justice which entails equal access to education and employment opportunities, is meaningless without a recognition of the moral aspects of injustice and inequality of power distribution and sectionalised patronage. The moral minority of today must become the moral majority in the Nigeria of tomorrow. “Any power base which is not rooted in that which is just and morally defensible is bound to crumble from internal contradictions in the long run.

This is the critical factor in the excessive pursuit of materialism in present day Nigeria. The Nigerian society must reorder its scale of moral values in order to arrest the current decline and establish a new and dynamic society.”

The Awoniyi he was referring to was the Aro of Mopa in Kogi State, Chief Sunday Bolorunduro Awoniyi (1932-2007). Chief Awoniyi was trained at the Nigeria College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria, Nigeria, 1954-1956, University College (now University of Ibadan), Ibadan, 1956- 1959, Imperial Defence College, London, UK, 1970-1971, divisional officer for Bauchi, Lafia and Nasarawa Division, 1959-1960, appointed provincial secretary, former Niger Provinces, Minna, 1964 and Plateau Provinces, Jos, 1964-65, appointed deputy secretary to the Premier of Northern Nigeria, Kaduna, 1965-1966, first Permanent Secretary (now director general), Ministry of Finance, Kwara State, 1968-1970, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lagos, 1971-1975 and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Lagos, 1975-1977, retired voluntarily from the Federal Public Service, 1977 and elected member, Constituent Assembly, 1977-1978.

Concluded