Mikel Arteta says it’s been ‘painful’ seeing Arsenal’s Premier League rivals competing in the Champions League and that he wants his players to use it as motivation.

Chelsea and Manchester United played on Tuesday, and Liverpool and Manchester City played on Wednesday, while Arsenal were preparing for their trip to Burnley this weekend, having missed out on the Europa League this season too.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arteta said: ‘It hurts a lot in the last few days to put TV on and see those teams there, and not see Arsenal there.

Arsenal won their first Premier League game of the season by beating Norwich 1-0 last weekend, but this is the fifth season in succession that the club has not played in the Champions League.

Arteta has warned his players about the type of game to expect at Turf Moor on Saturday.

‘It will be a completely different game to the one against Norwich,’ Arteta added. ‘Where they want to take the game, we will have to try to avoid that as much as possible and do the opposite thing.

‘This is one of the toughest places to go in the Premier League. We know how tough it is to go to Burnley. We know the game to expect there.

