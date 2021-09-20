By Vincent Ujumadu

THERE was no presence of the usual military and police checkpoints in all parts of Anambra State yesterday as the people observe another sit –at home.

The absence of security operatives on the roads encouraged the sit –at –home as most people were afraid to step out of their homes.

From Awka to Nnewi; from Awka to Onitsha; from Onitsha to Nnewi, there was no single security operative. Even the soldiers that usually cause traffic gridlock beside the Governor’s Lodge in Awka and those close to Nnamdi Azikiwe University gate were nowhere to be seen.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga could not give reasons for the absence of security operatives on the roads, saying however that the police was determined to provide security in every part of the state.

Some shops, banks and markets opened for business in parts f Anambra State, although traffic was still light in most towns.

