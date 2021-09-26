Nigerian Rapper, Savage who is known for his successful hit, Confidence featuring Buju has again made a big impression with his new single, Rosemary.

The new hit song has been picked by Apple Music as ‘Track Of The Week’ for the week of September 24 to 29, 2021. This confirms it as one of the biggest tunes of the moment.

Rosemary is now tipped to chart in the top 10 which would make it Savage’s second straight top 10 after his debut, Confidence. This feat puts the artiste as one of the new wave artiste pushing Afrobeat to the front page of global dominance.

Rosemary comes off the 25 year-old rapper’s anticipated body of work, his debut EP entitled, Utopia scheduled for release in the coming weeks. The EP is promising to be an eclectic parade of some of the finest talent. Utopia will also feature his smash debut, Conference featuring of the biggest revelation of the year act, Buju.

To move his career in the right direction, Savage recently launched his label, Savage Space Music. He also forged a winning partnership for a management and distribution deal with the top entertainment company, Dvpper Music, known for its high success rate in music distribution.

The impressive reception of the artiste’s music excites Damilola Akinwunmi, Chairman: CEO of Dapper. He disclosed, “Savage continues to justify our confidence with unassailable work rate. He understands the sound that the people wants to hear and this makes our own job quite easy. From the backend, we can confirm for free that there would be more of these successful feats.”