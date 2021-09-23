.

…Urhoghide, Idahosa gets the best senator, rep awards

Fiery Man of God and general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has clinched the Edo man of the year award at the 10th edition of the Edo festival and award ceremony held in London, united kingdom.

Also rewarded for their contribution to the development of the state include Sen. Mathew Ughoghide, the senator representing Edo Sourh Senatorial District and West Idahosa, who won the house of Representatives category.

In the keenly contested award where the organisers collated votes online from far and wide, Apostle Suleman, who is known for his critics of bad governance in the country, won win a wide margin of 84 per cent of the votes, beating late businessman and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okubo, to the second position.

The award which is the tenth edition according to the organizer, Amb. Ken Odeh, the annual festival and award event is to honour outstanding Edo men and women who have contributed to the growth of the state in their fields.

It also affords Edos in diaspora to display their rich cultural heritage and showcase the potentials of the people of the ancient kingdom.

He said, “this year event witnessed the gathering of Edo sons and daughter in the United Kingdom and Europe gathering under one roof in the celebration of our rich cultural heritage.”

Hosted by JJBarry conglomerate, the event witnessed cultural dance from the three senatorial districts of the state, food and music fair, while host, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa and Goodluck Uwaigbe, were on hand to add colour to the event.

Other awardees at the event which attracted thousands of Edos and their friends to the United Kingdom, include Senator Daisy Danjuma, who won the Edo woman of the year, while Destiny Ebagua, won the entrepreneur of the year in the male categories.

Others include Iyare mottos, best transport company, Young Elder, best online comedian, Prince Dombraye Aghama as the best musician and while independent radio and television won the best TV and Radio station award.

