The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said yesterday that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will enjoy the support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, if he shows interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

He stated this when he met with members of the Progressives Consolidation Group, PCG, in Lafia, the state capital.

Although Osinbajo has not declared interest in the 2023 presidential race, the group said it was in Nasarawa to solicit the governor’s support for him.

Noting that Vice President Osinbajo was ‘’sellable’’, the Nasarawa governor said APC governors would support his presidential bid.

He said: “Our concern is how we will sustain the party beyond President Buhari. So, if you come up with the idea, you know you will not only get my attention but the attention of every progressive governor in the country.

“So, if you are going about to sell this man, I want you to know that not every product is sellable but Osinbajo is sellable.

“I pray that all the work you are doing now will not be in vain. It will be good for our party and the progress of this country.”

In his remarks, Aliyu Kurfi, chairman of the group, said if he was given the opportunity to become president, Osinbajo would make Nigeria a better place.

“We are here sir on a very serious business, the serious business of political succession. We are on our mission but engineered by the vision of one of our elder statesmen, Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“We have gone through the various records of activities, life histories and of course the trends of events in politics and we have agreed as an association to work towards the promotion of his candidature.

“We made this decision because we believe with all honesty that we have a professional gentleman, if given the opportunity will not only continue the good work of Mr President, but with gentlemen like you to support, make Nigeria a better place for all of us.

“His foresight in so many areas will be useful for Nigeria. He is detribalised and a man who is detached from the shallow thinking of many of us who are tribal bigots.

“We believe we have a gentleman whose thinking is simply that of Nigeria and Nigeria alone.

“We believe he is a gentleman whose political competence knows no bounds. So we have every reason to sell him for the benefit of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria