By Omeiza Ajayi & Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Ahead of the elective convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, some stalwarts of the party from the North-Central zone, Sunday, revealed reasons they are yet to endorse one of their own for the exalted office of the national chairman of the party.

The chieftains, who spoke in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital said though the zone is desirous of producing the next chairman, they are yet to take a stand on who to push for the position.

Speaking on behalf of the chieftains, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim, a former member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, expressed the readiness of stakeholders in the region to converge soon to pick one out of the contenders.

“We have not declared support for anybody. I say that with all sense of responsibility. It is for the good of the party as a whole that we take our time and assess the aspirants critically on the strength of what they bring to the table. If anybody tells you that we have a consensus candidate yet, it is a lie. In fact, we are yet to meet, let alone decide on it. We don’t want to rush the process.

“In all fairness, this region has been marginalized over the years and we think fielding the next chairman of the party, the largest party in Nigeria, is the best way to start the recovery process. But in spite of that, we will look before we leap,” he said.

On his part, Ibrahim David Ajokwu from Kogi State, explained that the zone would not settle for less this time in the choice of those that will represent it at party level.

“We have agreed as a zone that we would not settle for less this time. The person that will be endorsed from the zone is going to be an ambassador of the zone. So, anything short of a capable hand, with strong leadership abilities and a clean slate is never going to be an option for us for a consensus arrangement.

“I tell everyone that the next chairman of the party will shape the face of the party in 2023 and we cannot afford to make mistakes,” he said even as he stressed that “When the time is ripe, the North Central will announce its candidates. Let’s not jump the gun. We are making consultations and are optimistic that the odds will work in our favour.

“All hands are on deck as the chairmanship race in the APC tightens. The next leader of the party will be determined at the upcoming national convention.

“From the calibre of contestants, majorly northerners, the race is basically between the old and new ranks of the party.”

The chieftains are however irrevocably committed to throwing its support behind a candidate of unblemish records, one who is not involved in any financial scandals and thus, won’t face the prospect of being dragged in and out of court after his emergence as party chairman.

Among the contestants for the office of the National Chairman are Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, former Governors -Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Kashim Shettima and Modu Sheriff (Borno), Tanko Al-Makura ( Nasarawa), among others. Also in the race are the duo of Salihu Mustapha from Kwara state and Sunny Moniedafe, a party chieftain resident in Adamawa state.