The All Progressive Congress (APC) Appeal Committee for Yobe, says it has not received a single petition on the September 4, Local Government Congresses at the end of its two-day sitting in the state.

Mr Musa Abba-Aji, Chairman of the committee, made the disclosure at a press conference on Friday in Damaturu.

Abba-Aji said that the committee, inaugurated on September 14, began its sitting in Damaturu from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm daily within the slated days for the exercise.

“Whenever there are grievances, it means justice has not been done, fortunately for us, our work became very easy.

“This is because all the guidelines and the provisions of the party constitution were followed judiciously, and we are happy.

“From the 17 local government areas we have not received a single complaint from anybody,

“If you could remember, when we came for the word congress, it was exactly the same thing no complaint of any kind whatsoever,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders of the APC adopted consensus method in the conduct of LG Congresses to elect new executives of the party in the 17 LGAs of the state.

(NAN)

