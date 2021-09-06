By Chinedu Adonu

Caretaker chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu State Chapter, Barr. Ben Nwoye has warned some leaders of the party that they cannot dislodge Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by silencing the founding fathers of APC in the state.

Nwoye made this known while addressing party faithful who stormed Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport Enugu to welcome him, stated that some leaders who joined the party from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are trying to kill the party by trying to rejig it without involving the founding fathers.

He assured the party faithful that the challenges facing them will soon be a thing of the past, stressing that they cannot allow invaders to drive the real owners of the party away.

“We can’t allow the invaders to drive the owners away from their home. Those who have turned South East secretariat to Enugu APC secretariat, will soon find out that Enugu state secretariat is at 126 Park Avenue. Do not allow yourselves to be intimidated by aged leaders. Their days are numbered. Youths should not allow themselves to be used by expired politicians.

“The fact that those who don’t know the founders of this party put together a Nollywood show of shame at South East secretariat. They had a written script for the one that called himself chairman to act but he failed. He couldn’t find language because he is not the chairman of the party. I am begging my brother who represents us at national to come down to his people. It’s never too late to understand that God gives leadership.

“To those who left PDP and we accepted them in APC and they held meeting yesterday in Enugu state without the founding fathers of APC in Enugu state, that they can’t translate or transform PDP to APC in Enugu state.

“I told my brother, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, the leader of our great party in the South-East that you cannot rejig the party by killing it. You cannot destroy what others created, you were not a founding father but you must be a father to all.

“You cannot select who you are father to, you cannot be a divider in chief. You must be a united in chief. We cannot dislodge PDP in Enugu state by shutting the door from the likes of Osita Okechukwu, Okey Ezea, Distinguished Senator Ayogu Eze and our able financier, Engr Baywood Ibe.

He regretted that their leaders had failed to use democratic process in conducting congresses in the state and had created crisis in South East APC.

“In Enugu state there is crisis because they want to kill democracy. In Anambra state there is crisis because they want to kill democracy. In Ebonyi state there is crisis because they want to kill democracy. In Abia State there is crisis because they want to kill democracy. Even in Imo state there is crisis because they want to kill democracy.

“For the letter going about, it is a forged letter. You know they are used to stealing, but at the end the truth must be told. Those who have not gotten appointment or forgotten because a stranger was appointed minister after we laboured and worked, just be rest assured that you must get appointment. Remember what happened in the Bible the Pharaoh you saw today you will see them no more”, he assured.