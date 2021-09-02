Mail Mala Buni

By Omeiza Ajayi

About 24 hours after a Delta State High Court in Asaba issued a restraining order on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, its national leadership has threatened “to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.”

Some aggrieved members in the Delta state chapter had dragged the party to court asking that the ongoing congresses be halted and that the Buni committee be sacked.

The court however issued a restraining order on the CECPC from acting in that capacity until the determination of the substantive suit.

Speaking Thursday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja when he inaugured the Local Government Congresses Committees slated for Saturday, September 4, National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, declared that the forthcoming LG Congresses, as well as the earlier Ward Congresses nationwide, “is legally protected.”

Though Gov. Buni was absent from the meeting, he had before now severally delegated most of his functions to Mr Akpanudoedehe.

Inaugurating the committees, Akpanudoedehe directed them to go to their various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

He said: “We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the National Executive Committee NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.

“His Excellency, (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party, button up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage.

“Rest assured that your assignment, as well as the earlier Ward Congresses nationwide, is legally protected. We are on solid ground.

“Consequently, the CECPC ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday July 31st, 2021.

“However, any State Caretaker Committee who swears in any person or group of persons who are not elected through a congress conducted by the designated National Congress Committee of the Party is null, void and of no effect. However, where there are still complaints, the CECPC would be fair to all.

“Accordingly, the CECPC hereby directs you all to go and conduct nationwide Local Government Congresses on Saturday, September 4, 2021, as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released by the party.”

