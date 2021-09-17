APC 'Change' mantra deceitful ― Senator Anyanwu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Friday, described the “change mantra” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as deceit.

Anyanwu said this to newsmen in Owerri, while commenting on the level of killings, hike in prices of food items and Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Senator who represented Imo East at the Senate was of the view, the APC, change mantra could not end the pains of Nigerians as promised by the party, rather it widened the hardships faced by the people in the country.

According to the Senator, “The party came with the frivolous change agenda unknown to Nigerians that the phenomenon was targeted at destroying the country to its lowest ebb. In the last seven years of APC administration, Nigeria has lost over five million of its citizens across the six geopolitical zones in the country as a result of harsh and unreasonable policies.

“When PDP was in power, the cost of living was affordable and social amenities were available for Nigerians to access, saying that APC has succeeded in bringing poverty, penury and death to the masses.

“Protection of lives and properties are zero, the pump price of petroleum product, food items, tuition fees, healthcare services, and social amenities are beyond the reach of an average Nigerian. These were made available and affordable to Nigerians by the PDP government.”

“Insecurity has become the order of the day. The masses are presently sleeping with one eye for fear of the unknown. The situation has become incurable because APC is confused and lack direction.

“President Buhari does not have respect for the Igbo, no wonder he described them as a dot in a circle. We call on Nigerians to be prayerful that the current hunger shall soon pass by while assuring PDP’s willingness to usher in a new lease of life,” Senator insisted.

