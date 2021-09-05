Senator George Akume, one of the prominent APC chairmanship aspirants has just set up an ultra modern campaign office in Maitama, Abuja.

The moves sets him apart from the crowd and shows a level of seriousness and determination on George Akume’s part.

According to reports, the new campaign office set up by George Akume houses the same office used by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups during the 2019 general elections.

Already the office is currently a beehive of activities where countless strategies and brainstorming sessions are held daily. Reports also have it that George Akume in the coming weeks will hold a massive declaration rally in Benue State.

Information has it as at today that, the Akume camp is not leaving any stones unturned as consultations are on going at the highest levels and it is really looking like he is the anointed one with his experience said to be richest among the other contenders.

One of the supporters who spoke anonymously to our medium said, Akume has created a spark in Benue State politics as people and politicians are largely on the side of Akume who is often referred to as the father of Benue State politics.

Akume, a bridge builder and core progressive, is the only Governor that is reputed to be EFCC free. As it stands, Benue politics awaits the arrival of Akume as rumour has it that he arrives Benue soon for a very important assignment which is not unconnected with how the ruling party will take back the state from the opposition.