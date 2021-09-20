By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of Arewa Women Assembly, AWA has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman of the party, describing him as the best person for the position.

In a statement yesterday by the Kaduna based Arewa Women Assembly, AWA, Senator Musa should be supported by APC members for the position of National Chairman to succeed the present National Chairman, Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State ” because of his decent track records, exemplary politics without bitterness philosophy that the lawmaker has thus far exhibited”.

According to the statement signed by AWA Chairperson, Hajiya Rukayya Sani, group explained that Senator Musa ” is one politician with great exposure to advance democratic culture with highly-infuential politicians as friends and associates across Northern and Southern Nigeria.

“With his political sagacity, ability to swim through political storms and emerge victorious, Senator Musa is gifted with special abilities of confronting leadership challenges, effective and efficient management of men and resources.”

The group called on all stakeholders, including ” loyal political allies of President Muhammadu Buhari” to “rally round Senator Sani Musa as the tactician that will reconcile more aggrieved party members and expand the frontiers of intra-party reconciliation by driving the system with his special democ strategem.

”With a gentleman like Senator Musa, who is well-known to have enviable records of empowerment of youths and women, irrespective of religious of ethnic affiliations for many years, he would be a good catch for the APC National Chairmanship.”