File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members against court cases, ahead of its Congresses and National Convention.

Sen. James Akpanudohedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this when he spoke with the party’s local government congresses committee on Thursday in Abuja.



Akpanudoedehe said members who instituted legal action against the party would be severely sanctioned.



He thanked them for volunteering to serve the party at the time of renewal and re-engineering, saying they should go to their various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.



“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court,” he said.



The APC scribe said the party’s leadership was determined to carry out to the latter the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to rebuild the party from button up.

According to him, the process has reached an advanced ground stage.

He assured the committee members that their assignment, as well as the earlier nationwide Ward Congresses was legally protected, stressing that the party was on a solid ground.

“Consequently, the CECPC ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday, July 31.

“However, any state caretaker committee that swears in any person or group of persons who are not elected through a congress conducted by the party’s designated National Congress Committee is null, void and of no effect,” he said.



Akpanudohedehe added that where there were still complaints, the CECPC would be fair to all parties.



He, therefore, directed the committee members to the local government Congresses on Saturday, Sept. 4, as contained in the official timetable schedule of activities released by the party.