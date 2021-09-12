…ask herders to obey law or quit S/West

• Prof Akintoye wants marshals created to enforce ban

By Dayo Johnson, Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike, Sola lshola

Foremost Yoruba leaders have condemned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for criticizing anti-open grazing bills passed by some southern states’ parliaments while proceedings are ongoing in others.

Governors of the 17 southern states had set September 1 deadline for anti-open grazing law to take effect in their respective states.

But whereas only a few met the deadline, others have accelerated the process with Lagos State House of Assembly being the latest to pass the anti-open grazing bill.

The states took the step following incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes across the region, resulting from apparent trespass by herdsmen in farms and destruction of farms, a situation that inevitably claimed lives.

MACBAN, umbrella association for herdsmen, opposed the action, seeking the help of the Federal Government and the National Assembly to stop it.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said Miyetti Allah got it wrong.

MACBAN, Ajayi started, is not an organisation Afenifere would ordinarily join issues with.

“But then, sometimes, when a nondescript element makes a statement and was not corrected, it might be thinking that it was on the right track. Others too might think that the nondescript character was right”, the spokesperson said.

“It is for this reason that we are responding with a view to educating Miyetti Allah and others who might want to think likewise.

“It is important for Miyetti Allah and its sponsors to remember that Nigeria is a federation. And in a federation, each tier of government has its responsibilities as stated in the Constitution.

“States have constitutional power to enact laws for the smooth running of their respective areas. That power was what the states that enacted anti-grazing laws have exercised.

“For Miyetti Allah to ask the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the states from performing their duties shows how ignorant the body is.

“But then, since the person to whom the statement was credited, Mr. Alhassan, is said to be an engineer, it is safe to assume that he – and his organisation – know that what they are asking for is against the Constitution of the country”.

The Afenifere spokesperson advised Miyetti Allah to educate itself about how a federation runs.

“Beyond that, Miyetti Allah should wake up to the reality of the modern world by jettisoning open grazing. Self-driven ranching is the norm now. It should advise its members to vacate Yorubaland if they would not obey the laws”.

‘They are better ignored’

On his part, the Secretary General of Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr Kunle Olajide, explained that Miyetti Allah is only a group and cannot be compared to government.

“Miyetti Allah is just an organization that cannot be compared to any institution of government. If states’ Houses of Assembly have passed laws that have been assented to by governors, then Miyetti Allah is not relevant”, Olajide said.

“Miyetti Allah is a handful of people who are capitalizing on the ineffective governance that we have. They are better ignored.

“Laws duly passed and assented to cannot be contested by any Miyetti Allah and I must say I commend Governor Akeredolu and other southern governors’ position.

“Law is law and, as far as we are concerned in the South-West here, we are not going to tolerate open grazing.

“Firstly, it is very ancient and obsolete and we do not give any recognition to Miyetti Allah”.

Responding to the claim that the laws will undermine peace and national unity, the YCE scribe said it is the duty of the federal and state governments to contain anybody who works against the law.

“It is the duty of the federal and state governments to contain criminal elements or anybody who works against peace in this country because the primary responsibility of government is protection of lives and property.

“If laws are duly passed, it is the duty of security agencies to apprehend and prosecute anybody who may attempt to breach those laws”.

Marshals

The leader of the umbrella body of the Yoruba Self-determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye, speaking through his communications manager, Maxwell Adeleye, said that the group aligns with southern governors on anti-open grazing law.

He stressed that anybody interested in doing any business in the south should buy land, adding that the law should create anti-open grazing marshals.

“We align with the position of the southern governors’ forum on the ban of open grazing”, Akintoye said.

“Our position in Ilana Omo Oodua is that it is a shame of the 21st century for cows to be competing for space with cars on the road. Cows should be restricted to ranches.

“Anyone interested in doing the business of cattle in Yorubaland should buy land, get the Cof O for the land and operate under the provisions the Land Use Act.

“He should pay tax to the host community, state and local government. Everything should be regulated. We do not want a situation whereby owners of cows think they are above the law. People in poultry rent, lease or buy land to do their businesses and the same for farmers that into crop business. It is business.

“We should not end with the passing of anti open grazing law; we should also establish anti-open grazing marshals empowered by law like they did with Amotekun.

“The police should not be left to handle it because they receive instruction from the patron of Miyetti Allah in Abuja”.

On the call made by Miyetti Allah to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to stop the southern states from implementing the law, Akintoye described Miyetti Allah as jesters.

“They are jesters. I call them jesters because the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and the Land Use Act of 1978 grant governors power over land.

“Land belongs to indigenous people. The Federal Government cannot determine what to do with it.

“Even when government wants to take over lands from people, they pay compensation. The laws of the land give land to the people and the people form government”.

Also speaking, a notable traditionalist and Yoruba Cultural enthusiast, Chief Yemi Elebuibon, said “Miyeti Allah cannot become a law in a country with government in place”.

He went on, “For me their stance is mere opinion and should be treated as such.

“I will advise that the governors of the southern region to go ahead with the implementation of the law.

“It is ordinarily an aberration in this century for animals to walk the streets, not to talk of people having to graze cattle on farms leading to crisis.

“So, the Federal Government should steer clear of the issue”.

Founder of Oduduwa United People Association, popularly known as ‘Egbe Isokan Omo Oduduwa’, Chief Taofeek Olawale Jimoh, also commented on the issue, saying with the position of Miyeti Allah on the ban of open grazing in the South, it is now evident that the group is set to split the country.

“The Presidency is somehow supporting the group with the way it is pandering to the organization”, Jimoh said.

“Ever since the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Kataul Hore admitted that members of his association had been frustrated to the point of taking to banditry and other forms of criminality to fight poverty, we had known their thinking.

“Northern region has vast land which they can use for whatever private businesses they want.

“Why attention is focused on southern part of Nigeria is what we don’t know.

“I want to say that no part of our land will be given to foreigners who cling to a dubious regional protocol as an instrument validating dispossession”.

‘Southern senators back ban’

Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, speaking through his SA, Media & Publicity, Olumide Akinrinlola, said Nigeria can’t be celebrating cows.

“It is unacceptable”, Tofowomo said.

“The US has the largest number of cows in the world but you cannot see a single one roaming the street let alone obstructing runaways at airports as it happens regularly here in Akure airport.

“An average educated Nigeria will support the law. You can’t see cows on the streets of London and in other developed nations. It is not possible.

“Cows are roaming the streets of Nigeria because the APC led Federal Government is treating cows like celebrities in Nigeria.

“The position of the southern governors is commendable and all southern senators are behind them.

We are all in support of their decision on open grazing and we commended them recently through our Chairman, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele”.

