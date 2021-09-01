By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Citizens of Akwa Ibom State have expressed disappointment over state government’s failure to meet the September 1 deadline set by the 17 Southern governors for the promulgation of the Anti-open grazing Law in their respective States.

Some of them who spoke to Vanguard yesterday in Uyo, the state capital even concluded that any Southern governor who failed to comply with that decision of putting the Law in place should be seen as anti-people.

Reacting, the National President of Niger Delta Youth Movement,(NDYM) Comrade Joe Jackson, urged the state government to expedite action over the Law so that it doesn’t appear as if Akwa Ibom State is working together with other states.

His words, “We have some communities in Ini, Obot Akara, Nsit Ibom, and others local government areas that have clashed with Herders in this state. In some cases lives were lost, people maimed. And if this government failed to put that Law in place people will take assume it is because of political interest.

“So my advice is that they (state government) should not try to please the government at the center at the detriment of their people. What this movement is trying to say is that Akwa Ibom government should set aside political interest and do the needful without further delay”

Similarly, a civil servant and an indigene of Ikot Ekpene local government area, who didn’t want his name mentioned, urged the governor Udom Emmanuel led- State executive council to give the Anti-open grazing bill the attention it requires, stressing that government could not pretend that there is no Farmers/Herders crisis in the state.

“So my position is that I didn’t expect that Akwa Ibom State government will drag its feet in promulgation of the Law because we have situation where Cattles move freely into people’s farms, and destroy their crops. It is very rampant here in Ikot Ekpene. So let us not continue to pretend that it is not affecting us, we are affected by Farmers/Herders crisis.

“And we need that Law to guide the activities of Herders. In the absence of the Law it means the clashes will continue. So I am calling on the State governor, the State House of Assembly to expedite on that bill. They should give it the urgent attention it deserves”, our source said

On his part, a human rights activist and executive director COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peace Building Mr, Saviour Akpan said, “It is very unfortunate that Akwa Ibom State has chosen to be reactive rather than proactive. I strongly believe that if we have that Law in place it would proactively help us to guide Farmers/Herders relationship in the state.

“However, let’s still wait until September 23 which is the date for the creation of Akwa Ibom government. I believe that it may be a surprise anniversary gift from the governor to Akwa Ibom people on that day, so let’s keep our fingers crossed”.

Meanwhile, a reliable source told Vanguard yesterday September 1 that if the state Legislature received the bill from the Executive same Wednesday they would hold a plenary today, Thursday, September 2, to fast track the passage of the bill.

Vanguard News Nigeria