By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has rescued a 22-year-old victim who was kidnapped from his residence on the outskirt of Calabar metropolis within 24 hours of his abduction by unidentified gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the covert operation by the anti-kidnapping and Cultism Squad AKCS led by, SP. A Awodi and his Dragon team swung into action after the matter was reported to the police.

The success recorded by the Squad was on the heels of the charge given by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan to rid the state of criminals

Vanguard further learned that the victim Ogwa Samuel was abducted from his residence at Intergro near the raven at 8 miles, Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River state.

A security source who pleaded anonymity said Dragon Squad swung into action after credible information and rescued the victim at about 0200 hours

“We took the operation to a location, Etompke by Nasarawa, Bacoco, inside 8 miles on the outskirt of Calabar metropolis where the victim was taken to.

“While approaching the location, the suspects on sighting the police took to their heels as the operation was covert and they were caught off guard, the police could not react with actionable force because the location is a residential area.

However, the victim who was blindfolded and chained to a tyre on his legs was rescued and has been taken to a hospital for medical check-up and treatment.

Vanguard learned that on searching the place two locally made pistols, three live cartridges, and one expended cartridge, assorted phones amongst others abandoned by the hoodlums were recovered.

Meanwhile, the team is on an intensive manhunt of the criminal as they are currently combing the forest near the area.