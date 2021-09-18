By Agbonkhese Oboh

“Just look at Crystal Palace. Liverpool have started. They like using ojoro to win. Their anthem that sounds like a hymn should be banned; to sung after games,” Banky fumes just after the final whistle.

“Yes, I am a Chelsea fan. So what? There will be another brace for Lukmon tomorrow.

“Imagine Edouard that hit a brace last weekend forgot where the goal post was against Liverpool.

“The Kop keep screaming; sucking in goals into the opponent’s net.

“Even some calls (un)made by the referee are suspects. It is the intimidation getting to them all. Imagine, two penalties disallowed for Crystal Palace. E no good na.”

A gentle reminder of his team’s clash with another t hat beat the defending champions, Banky got hotter.

“Don’t remind me of my team’s game against Spurs tomorrow. Spurs beat City, so what?

“Crystal Palace knack them and I knack Chrystal Palace. So, tomorrow na sure banker for me.”

Results from other games, as we await the final score between Aston Villa and Everton. At 74 minutes, Everton were 2 goal down:

EPL results. Source: Google.

