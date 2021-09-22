By Musa Na Annabi, SOKOTO

Angry mob in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State Tuesday razed down the residence of Sokoto State Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi, retired over alleged complicity with criminals terrorizing the area.

The mob also vandalised vehicles belonging to the District Head of the area, Sarkin Gobir of Isa Alhaji Nasiru Ahamad for as well allegedly defending the activities of criminal gangs in the area.

People of the Area have for long been accusing the two of not showing concern to the banditry activities in the area.

Confirming the attack the Sokoto Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sanusi Abubakar said the incident happened Tuesday and that the police were investigating the matter.

However, Sanusi said no life was involved, and as soon as the investigation was completed details would be made known to the public.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the residence in the area to remain calmed and cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the police to maintain the security of lives and property of the citizenry in the state.

