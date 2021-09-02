The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has approved the attribution of eleven oil wells wholly to Anambra State.

This is contained in a letter signed by M.B Shehu, secretary to RMAFC, and dated August 24, 2021.

The letter with reference RMC/O&G/48/VOL/I/55 was addressed to Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State.

By implication, Anambra State has officially joined the oil-producing states in the country and is therefore eligible for the 13 percent derivation fund.

The 13 percent derivation fund comes from the federation revenue to oil-producing communities through the state governments as enshrined in section 162, sub-section 2 of the Nigerian Constitution.

In the letter, RMAFC also approved the attribution of Anambra River one, two, and three oil wells to be shared on a fifty percent basis between Anambra and Kogi pending the final delineation of boundaries between the two states.

“I wish to refer to your letter dated 24th March 2021 on the above subject and to inform you that the commission at its 139th plenary session held on 27th July 2021 approved the attribution of the following oil wells to Anambra State: Nzam-1 oil well, Alo-1 Oil well, Ogbu-1 oil well, Ameshi 1, 2, 3 and 4 oil wells, Enyie 1, 2, 3 and 4 oil wells,” the letter read.

“Furthermore, the Commission also approved the attribution of Anambra River 1, 2 and 3 oil wells on a 50:50 percentage basis between Anambra and Kogi States pending the final delineation of the boundary between the two states.

“Accordingly, Anambra State will start to benefit from the 13% Derivation fund as soon as proceeds from the operation in the above-named oil wells start contributing revenue into the Federation Account.”

A report published earlier this year noted that eight oil-producing states including Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers received N6.589 trillion from the federation account under the 13 percent derivation principle, between 2009 and 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria