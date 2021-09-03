By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed delight over the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, for the November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, thanked the judiciary for restoring peace and unity in the PDP as well as strengthening the confidence of the people ahead of the election.

The PDP noted that with the judgment, “the time has come for all members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters of our party to come together as a family to work in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of Anambra state are waiting for the PDP to restore the loses of the past years under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.”

The party thanked its stakeholders for their resilience in “keeping our ranks closed despite the challenges,” even as it enjoined all members to put the past behind and work towards victory at the governorship poll.

