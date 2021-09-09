Tasks NASS on oversight function in activities of INEC

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE national leadership of Action Alliance, AA, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to recognize John Okechukwu Ikeotuonye as its governorship candidate in Anambra State.

The party said its only recognized candidate for the forthcoming election was Ikeotuonye, warning against the names of anybody outside him.

This was as AA called on the National Assembly Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to immediately rise to its legitimate responsibility of carrying out oversight function on the activities of the commission.

It alleged that some staff of the commission was working with its enemies to create what is referred to as “imaginary division:” in its ranks.

National Chairman of AA, Chief Kenneth Udeze, speaking after leading a protest to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Thursday, alleged that some compromised INEC staff jettisoned a court order which asked the commission to recognize Ikeotuonye as its governorship candidate in the Anambra State election.

” We wish to remind the commission that John Ikeotuonye was legitimately elected to bear our ticket, any other individual imposed by the commission on the party shall be politically and legally resisted,” he threatened.

“The summary and underlying reason for our gathering here today, remains, for your commission to give effects to the findings and orders of courts of competent jurisdiction, and collaborate with my legally elected Exco and throw away other distractions,” he said.

He explained that it had become necessary for the committee to probe activities of the commission with a view to making it function in line with the aims and objectives for which it was established.

“This is necessary, to support most of the credible staff of the commission, who understand the dynamics of working within the ambit of the law, to manage and spend the financial appropriation made in its favour, for the overall benefits of the masses and taxpayers,” Udeze said.

“It is worthy that the National Assembly Committee on INEC should rise up to their legitimate responsibility of oversight in the activities of INEC, especially as it concerns some compromised staff of this Commission with a view to unknot the avoidable causes of pre-election cases by recalcitrant political parties that work in connivance with INEC staff,” he said.

According to him, “A situation where INEC is collaborating with enemies of our party to create an imaginary division or infraction in order to satisfy the interest of some paymasters is not worthy to be tolerated by Action Alliance AA, let alone the INEC as an institution.”

” We don’t want to be coerced to start naming for public notice those involved, but it may be considered if the commission doesn’t act fast on this matter of urgent importance,” he threatened.

“We advise, though humbly too, that you investigate and remedy these anomalies, and if you so wish; permit us as a party, we can help to unravel part of the mystery behind this impunity and other inimical activities going on in your office.

“A situation where the commission will be comfortable to ignore relevant court judgment is not encouraging, and also, some other uncomplimentary activities which are tarnishing your image must be investigated and dealt with urgently,” he said.

Udeze said, “We have it in good authority that majority of Nigerian electorates are aware that this is the only time to fully participate to remedy all forms of injustice by your staff and salient acts of subversion bedeviling our electoral process, which might also discredit or mar the activities of the 2023 General Election. Not the election itself. If INEC does not purge itself from compromised staff, then this present leadership of INEC must be watched by critical stakeholders.”

“How can you explain the situation where INEC who is supposed to be an unbiased umpire, is seen dealing and hobnobbing with opponents of the party’s national executive committee openly in court and outside the court. This is a travesty of justice, please make things right sir. We have the video clips and their audio is audible for everyone to hear,” it queried.

He spoke further: “It appears that this same INEC staff, has accepted to be used by external forces (politicians from other parties, especially in APC) to hijack the party by facilitating every form of illegality and sabotage against the leadership of Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze led National Executive and we have come to officially inform you that we cannot allow such intimidation to stand or thrive, not under our leadership.”

“We implore you, to quickly intervene on this urgent matter, and resolve this anomaly by accepting our Candidates (Governorship and Deputy Governorship alike) as the authentic flag bearers for the Anambra State Governorship election.

“Avoid acts that can cost the commission wastage of taxpayers money,” he further said.