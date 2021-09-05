… elect Uba to enjoy more special privileges – Mayaki



By Gabriel Olawale



The All Progressives Congress has described the recent designation of Anambra as an oil producing state set to enjoy additional 13 percent revenue in derivation benefits as an indication of the party’s commitment to the development of the South East region, and the future that lays ahead if Anambra formally aligns with the center with the election of its candidate Senator Andy Uba in the state’s Nov 6 governorship election.

A member of the APC National Campaign Council for the Anambra state Gubernatorial Election, Mr. John Mayaki, said the APC-led Federal Government has shown with the granted approval that it cares about the future of Anambra.

He added that Senator Uba, who he claims has long thrown his weight behind the issue and lobbied forcefully for it, is the right candidate to pursue it to a conclusive end, particularly on the remaining constitutional and border hurdles, and the smart management of the additional resources when it arrives.

He urged the people to brace up to enjoy more privileges if Senator Andy Uba is supported to emerge as the next Governor of the State.

His statement read: “In my side of the south, we have a common saying that a weekend that will bear good fruits will announce itself with good omens on Friday. The formal designation of Anambra as an oil producing state by the APC-led Federal Government and controlled Senate reflects the goodwill of our party and faithful commitment to the cause of ensuring inclusive growth and development across the country, particularly in Anambra State.”

“Anambrarians have waited for long for the exclusion to be corrected, and it is no coincidence that the wait came to an end under an APC-led government. It is a testament to our genuineness as party; we do not make promises merely as a ploy to extract votes or pay lip service, unlike previous administrations.”

“What’s next now is for Anambrarians to smoothen the already productive synergy with the center by voting en masse for Senator Andy Uba and the APC on the 6th of November. As many have come to realize, our candidate Senator Uba is an especially experienced and skilled politician with the right access and network needed to attract and facilitate developments key to sustainable growth.”

“He brought this to bear as a Senator to evident results, and he shares credit for the designation we are celebrating today because of his long support for the issue, and his consistent application and influence within the APC and the Federal Government to get it done.”

“He is the only one to be trusted to get it across the finish line, as there remain a few hurdles left to cross.”

“Crucially too, Anambra will only witness the infrastructural development, jobs provision, poverty eradication, SME growth, and other perks the 13 percent added revenue is expected to power if a conscientious, smart, and responsible leader like Senator Andy Uba is elected as Governor.”

“The question to ask as we approach the polls in November is: should an incumbent that has done nothing with the available be trusted with more?”

“They cannot be trusted to manage the new windfall responsibly. On the contrary, even before assuming power in the state, the APC has demonstrated its goodwill. We have a candidate with a solid agenda and the right experience. Come November 6, the trend of good news and positive alignment with the center should be accelerated with the landslide election of Senator Andy Uba. He is experienced and will not learn on the job.”