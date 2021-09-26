By Vincent Ujumadu

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied that some of its members defected to the ruling All progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

A member of APC campaign organization, Mr. Afam Ogene, in a statement in Awka said instead of talking about defection of people from another political party to its fold, APGA should rather worry that its leading stalwarts shunned the ceremony for the release of its manifesto performed by APGA candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

According to Ogene, who was a former member for Ogbaru federal constituency in the House of Representatives, it was a comic display to claim that a phantom 20,000 APC members had joined APGA, adding that the burning of not more than 20 pieces of broom was not convincing, with none of the purported decamped persons adorned even with the title of a ward chairman.

He said: “Instead of APGA seeking to hoodwink Ndi Anambra into believing that it is still a serious party, they should rather await the mother of all defections, when in few days prominent political figures from across all platforms would announce their entry into the APC.

“Coming against the backdrop of the derelict and decaying road infrastructure across the state, mountainous refuse heaps and excruciating taxation on ordinary Anambrarians, one does not need to be clairvoyant to observe that our dear state is, indeed, broken, and cannot be fixed by someone who for several years denied this insistent reality.

“Luckily, respite is on the way, with the APC and Senator Andy Uba’s Igwebuike message, which seeks to harness the collective strength of ndi Anambra into truly making our state, the Light of the Nation.”

