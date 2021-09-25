…expresses worry over IPOB sit-at-home orders

… observes vote buying in 10 local government areas

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AHEAD of the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State, Yiaga Africa, Saturday, called for early preparation on security by the government in order for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a credible election.

This was part of recommendations made by Yiaga Africa in its report tagged, ‘#WatchingTheVote 1st Pre-Election Observation Report for Anambra 2021 Governorship Election.

According to the report the Anambra election is postulated to be competitive and defined by money and political godfathers. Amidst this apparent competitiveness of elections in the State, Anambra remains one of the states with very poor voter turnout. The state has consistently recorded a low voter turnout.

It also recalled that voter turnout in the 2013 governorship election was 26 per cent and for 2017 was 21 per cent, representing the worst in the history of governorship elections in Nigeria. Similarly, the recent (2019) Presidential election in Anambra State recorded a 26 per voter turnout.

The report reads in part, “Key Recommendations- Security Agencies; As security is indispensable in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, we recommend early planning and coordination to meet the security challenges in Anambra State.

“Security agencies should employ preventive measures to neutralize existing security threats in the state, to enable voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote in a peaceful and secured environment.

“Federal and state government; Yiaga Africa calls on the Federal and State governments to as a matter of urgency deploy intelligence in resolving the unstable security situation in Anambra and other states in the South-East which have a negative impact on the economy, peace and security of lives and property.

“Due to the agitation of the secessionist group and the threat to safety and security in the election, Yiaga Africa urges federal and state government security agencies to be non-partisan before, during and after the governorship election in the state.”

The report also recommended that political parties they embark on voter education, to encourage voters to turn up and vote on Election Day and candidates should desist from the inducement of voters, and invest in issues-based campaigns.

The recommendation to INEC was sustaining the voter education engagements across the state in collaboration with NOA, CSOs, and other relevant stakeholders to intensify voter education engagements across the state.

“INEC should leverage available partnerships and invest in popularising the new polling units in the state and the planned deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“INEC should ensure proper coordination with the security agencies, especially in addressing the security concerns in the state”, it added.

It also recommended that election stakeholders, especially Civil Society and International Partners, to invest in multi-stakeholder collaboration for in-depth scenario planning and risk mitigation strategies towards the election, and also engage both the Federal and State government towards a peaceful resolution of the secessionist agitation in the South-East region.

While on media, it recommended that for promoting social, cultural, and political objectives, media organizations should use their platforms to educate citizens on how to exercise their democratic right to increase citizens’ participation.

Meanwhile, on the heels of the recommendation, the report indicated that Yiaga Africa Watching the Vote recruited and trained 25 long term citizen observers (LTOs) and deployed them across the 21 LGAs of Anambra State to systematically observe the pre-election environment in their various local governments.

The observation also includes monitoring of early warning signs of electoral violence that may influence the outcome of the election in Anambra State. The observers are equipped with a checklist to record the relevant information and provide verifiable findings of the pre-election happening in their various LGAs.

According to the report the key findings were in Election Preparatory Activities by INEC, which it pointed that the commission is currently cleaning up the updated register of voters after the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the Display Claims and Objections conducted in all the wards of the 21 LGAs in the state. The WTV also received reports of ongoing recruitment of polling officials (ad-hoc staff) in the state.

On Voter Education by INEC, NOA and CSOs, Yiaga Africa found out through its Njikoka Orumba South WTV LTOs that there was generally low voter education across the state. Although voter education initiatives were observed as INEC was found to be the lead institution undertaking those voter education activities, followed by CSOs. Very few voter education and other election-related activities were undertaken by NOA.

On Campaign Activities by Political Party- Only a few political parties have kicked off their campaign activities such as campaign rallies in the state as WTV observation findings, however, revealed that apart from APC, APGA, PDP and YPP, there was little visibility of campaigning activities by the other political parties.

On Indicators of Voter Inducement, the findings made indicated that WTV observed signs of voter inducement in the form of purchase of PVCs and distribution of money and gift items to voters. WTV LTOs witnessed or heard of distribution of money or gift items by candidates or their supporters in 10 local government areas ahead of the election.

It also expressed worry over activities likely to impede the election process, which include the weekly and randomly imposed sit-at-home order by the secessionist group; Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and that if it persists, the election would record the lowest voter turnout in the country’s recent history.