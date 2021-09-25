Professor Charles Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for the November 6 Anambra poll, Professor Chukwuma Soludo said yesterday that the state deserves the best to sustain the rate of development, insisting that he possesses what is required to gover the state.

Speaking at the launch of his manifesto in Awka, Soludo said he is confident of winning the governorship election, adding however that he needs the support of the people to actualize his vision for the state.

According to him, with the massive support he is receiving across the state, Anambra electorate could make it possible for him to hit one million votes mark.

He said: “I thank APGA for the ticket it gave me on June 23 and the over 50 support groups that have, for years, continued to clamour for me to aspire for the governorship position.

“Some of the groups are people across party lines and some of them are not even politicians. They have been calling me and saying that after the tenure of Governor Willie Obiano, the best thing that can happen to Anambra is for me to come and continue. Anambra people want APGA to continue.

“We will compete and contest for every vote and we will not take your votes for granted. Our target is to reach the one million votes mark. There are people who know that even if they carry a gun, Anambra people will not vote for them. They are carrying money around and buying expired politicians.

“Anambra is APGA, and APGA is Anambra. Anambra is not Imo. They say they want to connect us to the centre, and it is idiocy for them to talk about going to the centre because I’m already in the centre.

“I serve in this government (federal), so when they talk about going to centre, they are talking about coming to meet us. I’m already at the centre and I go in and out of Aso Rock, so when they talk about going to the centre, they are coming to meet me, because I’m there already.”

He said there had been insinuation in some quarters that Soludo has no manifesto for the state, except to rely on the support of the incumbent governor, and continue from where he stops, adding that he had therefore decided to present his published manifesto to the people.

He added: “I told Anambra people that on the day of the flag off, we will unveil and launch the Anambra manifesto. This manifesto is one that envisions Anambra as a five star destination to live, work and relax in. We want Anambra to be liveable. My manifesto with ndi Anambra is my contract with them.

“I’m not going to learn on the job. I will hit the ground running. We will build a land where no child born here will go out to look for better future in Lagos or Abuja.

“After this speech, my manifesto will be shared and uploaded online, and this is my contract with you. I have looked at the people contesting, and with every sense of humility, I don’t think they can match me.

“They can be governor because they are qualified and the constitution says if you have a school certificate, you can be governor, but for those who forged their certificates, I do not think they can be governor.

“We are not making empty promises because the things we have here (manifesto) have been thought over by me and they are achievable, not the people who contracted people to concoct something that looks like manifesto for them”.

In his speech, Governor Willie Obiano said he had no fear that APGA would retain Anambra State, insisting that the party has led Anambra to enviable heights.

Obiano said in the Anambra election, the people have two choices before them, which are to continue in the progress the state is making, or to go back to Egypt.

“I have no doubt that we will win with a landslide. We have no competition. We have done well, we have been able to deliver for Anambra. The former administration did well, I did better and the Soludo administration will be the best,” the governor said.