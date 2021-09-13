.

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA has alleged that the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to store electoral materials for the Anambra November 6 governorship poll in Imo State, is suspicious.

Chairman of APGA, Abia State, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere who made the allegation while addressing newsmen after a State Executive Council, SEC meeting of the party in Umuahia, claimed that the decision of INEC to keep the electoral materials in an All Progressive Congress, APC-controlled state, was a ploy to manipulate the outcome of the poll in favour of APC.

Ehiemere who cried foul over the action said “APC is desperate to take over power in Anambra at all cost”, and urged the people of the state to resist it.

Also Read:

In the same vein, the state Legal Adviser of APGA, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwokoro, said the suspicion of APGA was heightened considering the fact that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, doubles as the Chairman of APC Campaign Council for the Anambra poll.

He argued that the excuse by INEC that the action was on security grounds was watery, contending that Anambra is more secure than Imo.

” Who doesn’t know that Imo is the most insecure state in the South East today? If not for something sinister, why will INEC choose to warehouse electoral materials in Imo when Anambra is more secure than Imo? Why not Delta that is even closer?

The legal Adviser vowed that any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the poll and shortchange the Anambra electorates would be stoutly resisted by APGA.

He cautioned INEC against decisions that will cost the electoral umpire the confidence of the party, “because we have lost half confidence in INEC for honouring the Jigawa Court judgement in a matter outside its jurisdiction”.

APGA however, hailed the Abuja Court of Appeal judgement that restored Chief Victor Oye as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, and Professor Charles Soludo as the party’s candidate for the Anambra governorship poll.

” The Judiciary has once again proved that it’s really the last hope of the common man”, Ehiemere said, while urging the Judiciary ” not to allow Judiciary shoppers to ridicule our democracy”.

He pledged the unalloyed loyalty of Abia APGA to the Oye-led National Working Committee, NWC, of APGA; and unwavering support for the governorship bid of Soludo.

” Professor Soludo is an erudite Economist with the magic wand to sustain the successes recorded by Govs. Willie Obiano, and Peter Obi respectively.

“We have no doubt in us that Anambra people clearly understand that the success of Soludo in the election will guarantee the sustainability and improvement of these successes.

“Anambra should not allow political locusts and merchants to eat up the state and convert it into personal estates as was the case before APGA came on a rescue mission.”

Vanguard News Nigeria