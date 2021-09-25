Valentine Ozigbo

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, says he will address the infrastructure deficit in Anyamelum Local Government Area (LGA) if elected.

Ozigbo said this during his campaign tour of the area on Saturday, pointing out that the “retarded development and lack of infrastructure in Anyamelum is unacceptable”.

Addressing the people of the area at Anaku, he said he was moved to tears on his way to the area “because of the lack of access road, in spite of Anyamelum’s critical importance as the food basket of Anambra”.

The PDP governorship hopeful said public infrastructure across the state had collapsed due to many years of neglect.

ALSO READ: Makinde lauds Ladoja’s contribution to development of Oyo

“The situation in Anyamelum is heartrending, marginalisation is not only against our people here but every part of Anambra is also marginalised.

“Public infrastructure has collapsed. No roads, no security, community strife everywhere, the area has been abandoned. Omambala area is critical to us. Being the food basket of the state, we shall address these deficits and give you access to the market for your farm produce.

“That will be a major component of our government when we come on board. I have come to tell you that there is hope. There is a better future awaiting us.

“All we need now is a leader that is people-oriented, compassionate, and with the capacity to work. You have shown me, love, in the past. Do it again and we shall reciprocate,” he said.

ALSO READ: Anambra 2021: Our people deserve the best – Soludo

Ozigbo urged the people of the area to continually pray for his election, be good PDP ambassadors, cast their votes, and protect their votes on the election day.

Mr. Oseloka Obaze, the PDP Governorship Candidate in 2017 in the state, said he and his deputy were solidly behind Ozigbo. He promised they would extend the support they enjoyed from the people to him.

Ozigbo and his running mate, Mrs. Azuka Enemo, were received on arrival by the leadership of PDP in the area, along with a crowd of party supporters.

The campaign tour was later taken to Oyi and Anambra East, Orumba North, Orumba South, Aguata, Idemili North, Idemili South, Ekwusigo, and Dunukofia LGAs.

Vanguard News Nigeria