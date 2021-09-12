A prominent ex-agitator and Chairman of the Strategic Communication Committee of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Pastor Nature Dumale, in this interview, raises the alarm over what he describes as moves by some individuals to truncate the vision of the Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, for ex-agitators, Niger Delta and Nigeria.

Dumale gives reasons ex-agitators want Dikio to complete his mission.

By Davies Iheamnachor

How do you rate the approach adopted by Dikio to discharge the functions of his office?

The first thing we observed as ex-agitators and the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Committee members is that the Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, has not accused any of his predecessors of handling PAP wrongly.

He has not been blaming those who were there before he came. He has not blamed the former coordinators and special advisers. He rather chose to do his job. His sole aim is to actualise the mandate of PAP by making sure he achieves results. In the past, we saw people take over the office but kept playing blame game and ended up achieving nothing. But Dikio has continuously sought ways to correct the wrongs and bring peace to Niger Delta.

Everything he has done so far is to reposition the Niger Delta for peace and development. He desires multinationals, which had left the region to return, do business and employ our people.

The second thing we observed is that he has returned the programme to its owners in the Niger Delta. Before he came, ex-agitators like me were visiting Abuja for meetings. But immediately he came, Dikio returned the programme to the region and insisted that all activities of the amnesty programme must be held in the Niger Delta.

Even our own people tried to discourage him. They felt there was going to be crisis among the delegates and among the ex-agitators, but because he’s a positive-minded person, he took the initiative, defied all pessimism and negative narratives against the region and started holding his meetings in the Niger Delta. He has so far held meetings in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Ondo states and the meetings were successful.

The region is feeling the multiplier effects of these engagements. The economic benefits trickle down to all stakeholders and business owners from hotels, to food vendors. These are signs that he has good intentions for the Niger Delta people.

There is no doubt that Dikio has brought the programme back to the people. This man means well for us and for this country. He has good knowledge of this programme. He understands that this programme belongs to us. Another unique thing Dikio has done is setting up a strategic communication committee for the ex-agitators.

What does Dikio hope to achieve with your committee?

This committee is to enable ex-agitators understand what PAP is all about, the lies, misconceptions and the truth about the programme. We now understand we have wasted too much time without achieving anything. We have now seen what real reintegration is all about. We advise Nigerians and critical stakeholders not to give room to elements of distraction, who do not want people to survive in this region, and who do not want the success of the Niger Delta and PAP.

One of the things that made him set up the strategic communication committee was when he discovered we could not communicate effectively. So, he set up the committee to enable us learn how to communicate effectively. This committee was also inaugurated in Rivers State.To show his commitment to the region, Dikio has given us training to enable us know how to communicate better to the Niger Delta people and to the rest of the country and the world at large.

We have accepted to change the perception of people concerning the Niger Delta. The only way to change the narrative is by changing the way we communicate and the kind of information we give out to the public so that multinationals and companies, which left this area because of negative reports can come back. This is one of his greatest achievements within this period. And it is on the basis of this that I’m speaking now as the Chairman of the Strategic Communication Committee for PAP.

The vision of Dikio is that if we must build a peaceful environment for sustainable development, we must learn how to communicate our values, our needs, our success stories to our people Nigerians and the world at large.

Dikio has made us to understand that through positive mindset of our region, we can all together change the wrong perception, the negative perception that enemies of this region have given to the public. We are, hereby, begging and asking the Federal Government not to be distracted by the antics of our enemies.

We are calling on President Buhari ignore mischief makers and focus on confirming the appointment of Dikio as the substantive coordinator of PAP so that he can see the programme through and actualise the mandate of the amnesty scheme.

What are some of the measures taken by Dikio to reposition the programme?

Dikio took up the responsibility to reposition PAP by going straight to the reintegration process to help the beneficiaries to become entrepreneurs so that they can be in charge of their future and look beyond the N65,000 stipends to become employers of labour.

That is where the interim administrator is heading and he has set the strategies on ground. We want to let the Federal Government know that there are people in the Niger Delta who survive only by instigating crisis and troubles. We cannot be distracted by them now that we have found a solution to our problems.

What key decisions do you think have positively affected beneficiaries of the programme?

Dikio made up his mind not to award any contract to anybody except this contract that will not just train our boys but also employ them, mentor them to become employers. Dikio is working tirelessly to make sure that this happens as he returns from his two-week holiday.

He has focused on three areas of empowerment such as water transportation, waterway security and food production. We are surrounded by water and traveling by water is one of the fastest means of getting to your destination. As a visionary leader, Dikio wants us to take advantage of our environment, making sure that we will maximize the potential surrounding us.

On food production, the amnesty boss has consulted many large farms. He has also made arrangements for the delegates to be given loans from CBN to enable them start viable agro businesses after their training.

For proper induction, Dikio has started running restoration, transformation, mind-renewal and sensitisation programmes to take ex-agitators through a counselling a day healing process. For those who are still suffering the effect of cultism, Dikio came up with the vision of camping them for a period of time so that their mindset can be re-orientated for them to place value on the training they will receive on their different chosen areas of skill acquisitions.

In the past, our youths and delegates were fond of selling their empowerment tools and ended up going back to the creeks. Dikio saw these failures and lapses in the PAP and decided to come up with the vision of boot camping. Already Dikio is sending a delegation to Shangai Farm in Port Harcourt to negotiate with them to use facility for camping. The idea is to change their mindset, perception and orientation about life and to make them understand that this opportunity may not come again for life.

They should place value on it. With this, we assure the public and the Niger Delta people that delegates will become reasonable, resourceful and useful not just to themselves but also to their families, states, Niger Delta and Nigeria. So the vision of Dikio is that nobody will be empowered without going through one month of mind change. It was also designed to deliver ex-agitators from drug abuse, involvement in cultism and other negative life styles.

