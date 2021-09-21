Dear Hon Amb Philip Ejiogu ,as you clock another year today, September 21th 2021, may the seeds of greatness you’ve planted in us continue to grow.

As one of Nigeria’s Vibrant Youth leader, you have made your mark, which is worth emulating and celebrated.

We’ll continue to follow your leadership ideas and abide by your directions for the greater project of tomorrow.

Happy birthday to a man sent from God.

Ambassador Prayer Pemu.

Special Assistant,

Information, Culture and Tourism. Delta State Government