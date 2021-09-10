The continental Director General, Advocacy for Good Governance Network and UN SDG ambassador, Amb Hussaini Coomassie has applauded the Igbos and the governors of the South-Eastern states as being fundamental to the nation’s growth and economy.

Coomassie made this known In a statement issued at his Abuja residence, after an interactive session with some All Progressives Congress (APC) members who paid him a courtesy call at his residence. He described the President’s state visit to Imo State today, September 9, 2021 as a clear demonstration of maturity and true love for the igbos, in his quest for united Nigeria.

According to him, the Igbos and the governors of the South-Eastern states have shown that they are friends of the President and are keying into the developmental strides of President Mohammadu Buhari led administration.

He urges them to be united to make the nation great, while adding that ” I’m very impressed with the turnout by my brothers, the Ndi-Igbo and the warm reception the South-Eastern governors accorded President Muhammadu Buhari during his state visit to Imo state.

“The commissioning of projects and other giant strides in Imo State shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is working. I pray that we continue to promote peace and unity so that we all move this country to the next level.

Igbo Kwenu!” He concluded.