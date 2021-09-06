By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Police Force has charged Gloria Okolie, the lady arrested in Imo State and alleged to be an informant as well as spy agent for the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), in accordance with the court order issued to that effect by the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday 27th August 2021.

In the enrolment order cited by Vanguard, the case was instituted by the Inspector General of Police, the Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team (DCP Tunji Disu) and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The order’s of the court presided over by Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji were that “the Respondents (Police/FG) should charge the applicant (Gloria Okolie) to court on or before 31st August 2021 if they have any case against her.

“If the applicant is not charged to court as aforesaid, the respondents, especially the 1st, 2nd and 3rd, are ordered to release her on bail upon fulfillment of the following conditions.

“The applicant shall enter into a bond in the sum of #2, 000, 000. 00 with one surety in like sum to report to the respondents whenever they are ready to charge her to court.

“The surety shall be a civil servant of at least grade level 12 in the federal civil service

