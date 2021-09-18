A businesswoman, Maryam Ismail, charged with N500,000 fraud, was on Friday admitted to bail by a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State.



The defendant, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the two-count offences of stealing and fraud when the charges were read to her.



The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, granted Ismail bail with one reliable surety, and adjourned the case until Sept. 21, for the petitioner, Malam Sagir Muhammad, to produce his witnesses.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 9, at 2:00pm.



The prosecutor said that the petitioner of Unguwan Muazu in Kaduna State, after several unheeded demands for the specific performance of the transaction or refund of his money, subsequently reported the case at the Tudun Wada Police Division.



Muhammad reported that he gave the defendant N500, 000 to buy wax textile materials for him, but she converted the money to her personal use, Ibrahim said.



He said that the offences contravened section 159 and 168 of the Sharia Penal Code Law.

