The duplicate case file on the investigation of the Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda,HEDA Olanrewaju Suraju , by the Police over an alleged forgery of an e-mail and telephone conversation against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, in the OPL 425 deal of 2011, has been forwarded to the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, for necessary action.

Recall that Adoke had petitioned the Police over the circulation of what he described as forged email and stage-managed phone conversation aimed at roping him in the OPL 245 trial in Italy.

During preliminary investigation, the Police said they traced the circulation of the materials to Suraju.

In the letter dated September 20,2021 and signed by Head of the IGP Monitoring Team, ACP Ibrahim Musa, the Police insisted that Suraju had a case to answer in the alleged forged document.

The letter read in part, “ from investigation conducted, it is evident that Olarewaju Suraju, without verifying the authenticity of the purported telephone interview and email, proceeded to use the social media handles @HedaAgenda on Twitter and @HedaResourceCentre on Facebook to disseminate same, and when invited by the Police to substantiate his claims, he feigned sickness, jumped bail and resorted to issuing press statements maligning the Police, writing frivolous counter petitions and filing civil suits in court against the IGP Monitoring Unit, complainant (Adoke) and the Police, aimed to undermine the investigation, derail investigation and evade justice.

“That the totality of the conduct of Olarenwaju Suraju is a calculated attempt to subject the complainant to media trial and falsify the relationship between the complainant and Aliyu Abubakar while their cases are still ongoing in court, thereby misleading the public.

“Hence a prima facie case of cyber-stalking, giving false information to misled public officers, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation with intent to incite can be sustained against Mr. Olarenwaju Suraju.

“In consideration of the fact that the case involves a former Public Officer of the Federal Government of Nigeria, who is also being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General of Federation, and in compliance with the Inspector General of Police directives vide a letter dated September 17, 2021, the duplicate case file is hereby forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, for further necessary action,” it said.

In a statement issued earlier by HEDA Executive Director, Suleiman Arigbadu, the organization said it was not aware of any report by the IGP Monitoring unit, adding that when it reached out to the IGP’s Monitoring Unit, dismissed the existence of any such report, a fortnight ago.

He said, “ Mr Suraju has been officially invited and visited the IGP Monitoring Unit, at his own personal flight and hotel accommodation expenses, and made statements six times between April 1st and today, with the last visit being on Friday 27th August 2021. “On each of these occasions, he has had to bear the cost of flights, taxis and hotels for his trip.

“HEDA reckons as an organisation, that some despicable characters who obviously are feeling the heat of the investigations and afraid of the potential outcomes have suddenly become jittery, especially with the overwhelming evidence and materials supplied by HEDA to the Police System in the course of this investigation”.Arigbabu said.