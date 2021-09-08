The testimony of an essential witness in the case of an alleged forged travellers cheque filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against one Mark Obisesan, has swung the momentum in favor of the accused.

The case, which is before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offenses Court sitting at Ikeja, Lagos, took a significant turn when EFCC’s key witness testified that he has no record of Mr. Mark Obisesan’s connection with other defendants except the second defendant. Recall that Mr. Mark was being charged along with four other people for conspiracy and forgery under 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State for allegedly being in possession of a forged travellers cheque.

The witness testimony inadvertently untangles Mr. Obisesan from what was initially being claimed to be a conspiracy between him and the four others involved.

Upon cross-examination, the counsel to Mr. Obisesan asked whether the EFCC scanned the phones and laptop of Mr. Mark Obisesan (which are in their possession since his arrest and subsequent arraignment) and the other defendants and whether they found the message between Mr. Obisesan and the second defendant where Obisesan threatened to report him to the authorities. The EFCC said they were unaware of such an exchange.

The court then adjourned for the witness to produce the phones and laptop. The Judge, however, expressed great disappointment and anger with the counsel of the EFCC for failing to deliver Mr. Obisesan’s international passports and threatened not to grant the counsel further audience in court except the order was obeyed.

Mr. Obisesan maintains that he is innocent of all charges and was only a victim of fraud by the person who sold him a fake traveler’s cheque.