By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Assembly has announced the impeachment of its speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, over the alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policies and blackmail campaign on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Northern apex socio-political youth group, addressing a press conference, Thursday, in Abuja, also said it expelled Mr Danlami, over “his illegal stay in office.”

In a prepared speech signed by Adamu Muhammad Funtua, Assembly Committee Chairman on Media and Information, which was read to newsmen by the newly appointed Speaker, Tahir Muhammad Azare, the group explained that it sacked Danlami particularly over his actions that ran contrary to its aims and objectives.

“The Arewa Youths Assembly has impeached and expelled her former Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, sacked over a statement credited to the former Speaker in which he attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic agenda, maligned the person and office of the Central Bank Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, “the statement read.

It explained further that, “Danlami, despite resolution of the leadership of the Assembly not to use the platform for political plots, went ahead to use the name of the group for ulterior motives.

Wondering why Danlami was criticizing the CBN policies, the group recalled has placed Nigeria’s economy on sound footing.

“We had asked ourselves, which Emefiele is Mr Salihu Danlami talking about? Is it the CBN Governor who deployed over N756 billion to 3.7 million farmers cultivating over 4.6 million hectares of farmland under the Anchor Borrowers Programme? Or was it the same man who provided N23 billion in relief materials to Covid19 affected households and set up 39 Isolation Centres across Nigeria? The text read.

The group “advised Danlami and his patrons to look elsewhere for a new target as Emefiele was a wrong target.”

“We have since reliably gathered that the smear campaign against Emefiele was being sponsored by some faceless prominent Nigerians who want to have their cronies in charge of the apex bank so that they can continue to loot the nation’s treasury unabated and to use funds from the bank to bankroll their vaulted political ambitions.

“As a responsible youth organization, we find it ridiculous, shameful and embarrassing that Salihu Danlami can drag the good name of our group into this mess.” the group said.

The group which said the former speaker “refused to hand over as the Speaker of our dear organization in the past seven years that he led the Assembly until he was disgraced out few days ago”, added:” It is clear that his desperation to remain in power is just to continue to use the name of the group to carry out nefarious activities to feather his nest.”

“To salvage what is left of this organization’s pride and honour, the Arewa Youth Assembly resolved to impeach and sack Salihu as our speaker with immediate effect, expel him from the Assembly and appointed a new speaker,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria